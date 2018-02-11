John Shagaya: Buhari condoles family, people of Plateau

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Sen. John Shagaya, and condoled the family over the loss.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, also offered his heartfelt condolences to Shagaya’s friends, the Government and people of Plateau State on the painful passing of their illustrious son.

Shagaya died today in an auto crash on his way from Langtang to the Plateau capital of Jos.

His SUV somersaulted after one of the tyres burst, while on the journey.

The President paid tribute to Shagaya whom he described as a great Nigerian whose legacies would live on in the patriotic work he did as a military officer.

He noted that the deceased rose to the position of a General, and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic that ably represented the Plateau Southern zone.

President Buhari affirmed that at each step of his distinguished career in national service and politics, Shagaya brought his deep convictions and discipline to national, regional and community assignments.

He added that the deceased was ready to always offer his best to the development and stability of the country.

President Buhari prayed that almighty God would comfort all who mourned him and grant his soul eternal rest.

Born in Langtang North, on Sept. 2, 1942, Shagaya served as minister of internal affairs under military President Ibrahim Babangida, and represented Plateau South in the senate from 2007-2011.

Until his demise, he was a chieftain of the APC in Plateau State.

Shagaya, who attended Junior Primary School at Nyer and Sudan United Mission (S.U.M) Primary School, Langtang between 1952-1959, later went to the Nigeria Military School (N.M.S) Zaria in 1960-1964.

After graduation from the Nigeria Military school, Zaria, Shagaya was posted to the Nigerian Army Corps before attending the first short service Combatant Commission Course at Nigeria Defence Academy (N.D.A) Kaduna, in 1967.

He was posted to 3 Marine Command upon commission, where he participated in the Nigeria Civil War from 1967-1970.

Shagaya became the first Field Commander to chair the Conference of the Joint Chief of Staff of the enlarged ECOMOG having Commanded the 1st Mechanized Division in the Nigerian Army including a Platoon, Company, Battalion and Brigade.

In addition to being an active politician, Shagaya was Director of the defunct Lion Bank (Nig.) Plc between 1998-2003, and is the author of a book: “The Tarok History”, after publishing two other books – “Governance in Nigeria: The IBB ERA, an Insider’s View” and ”The Ministry of Internal Affairs, an Overview”.