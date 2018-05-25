Home > News > Local >

JOHESU Strike: Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end workers' action

JOHESU Stike Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end workers’ industrial action

The meeting is part of Senate’s intervention towards ending the industrial action by JOHESU.

  Published:
Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end JOHESU strike play

Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end JOHESU strike

(Senate President Media Office)
Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Ministers of Health and Labour, Isaac Adewole and Chris Ngige; as well as the leadership of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) are currently in a meeting.

The meeting is part of Senate’s intervention towards ending the industrial action by JOHESU.

The chairman of the committee on Primary Healthcare at the upper legislative chamber, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, at the office of the Senate office on Friday, May 25, 2018.

Saraki had met behind closed doors with the leadership of JOHESU over the strike action on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Speaking after the meeting, Saraki said he had  listened to their grievances and demands and would also  met with the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Labour to hear their own side of the issue.

While meeting with the JOHESU leadership led by its chairman, Comrade Biobelemonye Joseph, Saraki pledged that the Senate would ensure that the right thing was done to end the strike.

Saraki said the Senate and indeed the National Assembly would ensure that the right thing is done to end the strike.

Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end JOHESU strike play

Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end JOHESU strike

(Senate President Media Office)

 

He noted that it is not in the interest of the country to have its hospitals closed while he pledged that the Senate would work with all stakeholders to ensure that the strike is called off.

ALSO READ: Lagos Assembly appeals to workers to return to work

"Our interest here in the Senate and the National Assembly in general, is to find a solution to this problem. It is not in the interest of the country for us to have our hospitals closed and we must work to ensure they are reopened promptly," Saraki said.

"I have heard your remarks, I will spend sometimes to discuss with you and get more details to see how we can put an end to this strike.

"On our own part, we will bring all parties involved together to ensure that where commitments have been made, those who made the commitments honour them.

"The only thing I can assure you is that we will make sure that the right thing is done and that this matter is resolved," he added.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

