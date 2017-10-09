Home > News > Local >

Jigawa governor denies alleged impeachment plot

The Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar has dismissed reports of an alleged impeachment plot against him.

According to Daily Trust, the governor had reportedly denied the allegation saying he enjoys a smooth and cordial relationship with the state's lawmakers.

The governor, who was in Abuja on Monday, October 9, 2017, to attend a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, reportedly said the relationship between the state's executive and the legislature remains cordial.

He was reported to have also stressed that there was no misunderstanding between him and the lawmakers.

ALSO READ: Jigawa governor faces impeachment over land sale in Lagos

In an earlier report the governor was alleged to have been facing an impeachment threat over an alleged sales of the state's property in Lagos without due procedure.

