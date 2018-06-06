Jibrin in trouble again as Dogara asks panel to probe him

news

House of Reps member Abdulmumin Jibrin has been accused of misrepresenting the lower legislative chamber in the fresh rancour between the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government.

At an emergency joint session on Tuesday, June 6, the National Assembly had issued a 12-point resolution to President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to invocate the powers of the legislature if he fails to address the issues raised in the resolutions.

The resolutions came after the Senate President Bukola Saraki was allegedly implicated by a criminal gang that carried out the infamous Offa robbery in Kwara State months back.

The Police said the suspects in the robbery named Saraki and the state Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed as their sponsors.

The Force subsequently invited the Senate President for questioning but later made a U-turn and asked him to respond to the allegations in writing.

However, Jibrin, who leads a group of lawmakers - Parliamentary Support Group - released a statement on Tuesday, faulting the resolutions of the National Assembly. He said not all the lawmakers present at the joint session endorsed the resolutions.

Jibrin also told some of his colleagues who have personal scores to settle with the police to do so individually and not drag the entire National Assembly into it.

"Almost all the members and senators that spoke at the executive session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation as the entire session could easily pass for a PDP executive session," the group had said.

In view of this, Jibrin was called out at the plenary on Wednesday, June 6, by Sunday Karimi from Kogi state. He said "there is need for him (Jibrin) to be called to order because he is trying to turn the chambers upside down."

Karami added, "Jibrin said all our meeting yesterday was a PDP affair and members that spoke in that meeting were all PDP members. If you will speak to the press, you must say the truth," Karimi said.

"I want this matter to be referred to the ethics committee for him to explain himself."

Jibrin was said to be absent at the plenary when the matter was raised.

In response, Dogara faulted a situation where lawmakers "would not be present and get a clear picture of what is happening".

"That sitting was for all of us. Anyone that said it is for PDP should have come to raise a voice. I saw them sneaking in and out of here during the meeting.

"It is right to always reflect the truth and mislead the public. It is very unfortunate."

The Speaker later handed Jibrin's matter over to the committee on ethics and privileges to investigate and report back to the house.

Jibrin, who represents Bebeji/Kiru constituency in Kano state may be suspended if found guilty by the committee.

The lawmaker is not new to suspension. He had just returned from a suspension 180 legislative days.

Jibrin was suspended after he raised an alarm of the alleged padding of the 2016 budget.