Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has accused members of the National Assembly “notoriously seeking bribes”.

Jega stated this while delivering this year’s Democracy Day lecture at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The immediate past INEC boss noted that some chief executives had complained to him that some lawmakers sought bribes from them during oversight functions.

“I have spoken to quite a number of chief executives who complained of high demand for bribes from members of the National Assembly in the name of so called oversight functions,” he said.

“Some chairmen of committees at the National Assembly are notorious for seeking for bribes,” he added.

Jega, a Professor of Political Science, who said that there was deficit of good governance in the country urged government not only be concentrating on theft and embezzlement in its fight against corruption, but should also do something on "bribe taking" at all strata of government.

He noted that the INEC was presently confronted with electoral challenges adding that party violence witnessed in the just concluded congresses portend great danger.

He expressed concerns that if political parties could not observe internal democracy and conduct peaceful congresses, it was dangerous sign over what would happen in the general elections.

Present at the event were President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and other top government personalities.