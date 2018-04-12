news

The Japanese Government on Thursday pledged commitment to further support Nigeria to develop power projects in the country.

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Sadanobu Kusaoke announced this at the commissioning of a 60MVAR Capacitor Bank at the Apo 132/33KV sub-station designed to improve electricity voltage in the FCT.

He said the government of Japan placed priority to support Nigeria’s power sector, given the sectors’ role at improving quality of lives of the people and promoting local industries.

According to him, the reasons for the support are hinged on the sectors’ ability to determine the level of influx for domestic and foreign investors.

“Our support to Nigeria’s power sector will not end with this project, the government of Japan, in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria, is now signing an exchange of note.

“The exchange is on Project Emergency Rehabilitation and Reinforcement of Lagos Transmission Sub-Substation.

“I will like to take this opportunity to re-confirm the government of Japan’s commitment to continue to assist in Nigeria’s further development through enhancement of its electricity supply.”

Kusaoke expressed belief that the Lagos project would also help to improve electricity supply in the state, attract more investors to Nigeria’s commercial capital and ultimately make life more comfortable for citizens.

The envoy noted that Japan’s cooperation in Nigeria’s power sector had spanned decades, adding that Japan had been involved in expanding electrification in the rural areas.

This, according to him is being done through the introduction of clean energy via solar electricity generation system, and training of experts among others contributions.

He said Nigerian’s national electricity output had substantially increased compared to two years ago, adding that the World Bank had identified Nigeria as one of the countries that made remarkable progress in the Ease of Doing Business index.

Kusaoke, however, expressed the hope that the trend would continue with the present implementation of the Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP).

In his remarks, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Bello thanked Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for providing the project in the FCT.

Bello was represented at the occasion by the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“We express gratitude for this capacitor bank because of the anticipated positive effect in the management of electricity in Abuja and its environs.

“We are hopeful that efficient transmission and distribution of electricity and the security of our power system will be guaranteed and prevent damage and reduction of transmission losses.’’

He said that Nigeria and JICA had enjoyed good working relationship.

The Minster said FCTA, in collaboration with JICA completed a 1.2 MV solar power project in the FCT water treatment plant at the lower Usman Dam.

This, according to him has helped reduce the cost of powering the plant to improve water treatment and supply.

“Similarly with JICA’s assistance, FCT water board has introduced payment metering system to stem revenue leakages.

“We have also benefited from the agency’s technical training programmes for our engineers, this is aimed at building capacity in the area of renewable energy and micro grid utility.’’

Bello called on the electricity generation, transmission and distribution companies to give priority consideration to the energy needs of Abuja by allocating more power to the FCT.