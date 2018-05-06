Home > News > Local >

Jang honours ICPC invitation – Official

In a statement on its website, the commission said it had concluded interactions with the ex-governor, while investigation continues "on other strands of the matter''. It did not give further details.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says former Governor of Plateau, Sen. Jonah Jang, has honoured its invitation for questioning over an alleged N5.6 billion fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission, on March 22, threatened to declare Jang wanted for allegedly spurning its invitation.

The ICPC, through a statement signed by its spokesperson, Mrs Rasheedat  Okoduwa, said Jang had been evasive since October 2017, when it opened investigation into alleged corruption-related activities during his tenure.

Jang reacted through a statement by his media aide, Mr  Clinton Garuba, on March 23, that there had “never been a time the commission invited him”.

Jang currently represents Plateau North in the Senate under the PDP.

