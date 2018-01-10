Jaafaru Ibrahim :  Lawmaker distributes relief materials to IDPs in Nasarawa

news

Rep. Jaafaru Ibrahim (APC-Nasarawa/Toto) has donated relief materials worth N3 million to some victims of suspected herdsmen attacks in Benue.

Ibrahim presented the relief materials to the victims at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Awe and Keana Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State on Wednesday.

Represented by Alhaji Mustapha Galadima, Chairman, Content Mobilisation Committee of the Arc. Jaafaru Ibrahim Campaign Organisation, the legislator said he was disturbed by the recent conflict.

Ibrahim said he was also worried for the safety and well-being of those affected and displaced hence the provision of relief materials to alleviate their hardship.

He said the gesture is to complement the efforts already made by the local government authorities hosting the IDPs, the State and Federal Governments with the sole aim of supporting and encouraging the affected persons to continue with their lives.

“We commend the people of this local government for accommodating these IDPs despite the fact that they were unprepared and did not anticipate this unfortunate incident that befell them.

“All we are advocating for is peaceful coexistence in our state, country and the world at large,” he said.

Ibrahim revealed that the relief materials included 600 tubers of yam, 20 bags of rice, 15 bags of garri, two trucks of pure water containing 400 bags and six bags of sugar.

“For the camp in Keana, we have for them 400 tubers of yam, 10 bags of rice, two trucks of pure water containing 400 bags and four bags of sugar. We felt that to come and sympathise will not be enough. That is why we came with these materials to cushion the effect of the displacement,” he added.

He then appealed to those affected by the recent crisis to forgive and take solace in God, adding that all that matter now is for them to pick up the pieces of their lives and move on.

Responding on behalf of the displaced persons, Mr Boniface Ifer, President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa State chapter, expressed gratitude for the sympathy and generosity showered towards the displaced persons by the lawmakers.

However, he appealed to the lawmaker to do more for those affected by the recent crisis by conveying their plight to the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari with the hope of securing assistance in averting any attack in future and returning the IDPs to their permanent homes.

“We are appealing to you to convey our message to the President that we are suffering. The Tiv people are dying. We are dying everyday.

“We are been displaced. Please tell the president we want security. We are more comfortable in our round huts where we have been chased out,” he said.

Malam Hudu Tafida and Mr Ayitogo Mohammed, Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairmen of Awe and Keana Local Government Councils, both lauded the humanitarian gesture of the lawmaker and called on other well meaning Nigerians to help the IDPs.

In an interview with newsmen, Miss Hannah Adeyer, a displaced person in Awe IDP, camp thanked the lawmaker for the relief materials and prayed to God to replenish his kindness.

“I really appreciate him for what he has done. Honourable Ja’afaru really understands what we are going through and God will definitely reward him for his generosity.

“It is not easy what we are going through but if more people come out to help, our suffering will reduce,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Awe IDP camp has about 18,176 displaced persons, while the Keana IDP camp has 2,601 victims.