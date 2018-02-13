IVTEC: Ahmed approves 70% scholarship for Kwara indigenes

news

Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved 70% scholarship for indigenes of the state at the International Vocational, Training and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo, as the institution commences academic activities on March 1, 2018.

Governor Ahmed announced this on Monday, February 12, 2018, during a meeting with the College's Board of Trustees led by its Chairman, Prof. Abiodun Adimula, at the Government House, Ilorin. The scholarship covers tuition, fees and training tools.

The governor also approved a full scholarship for a three-month special training programme for 195 indigent students under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) project.

He said the beneficiaries will be selected from the World Bank existing database and selection model, and 13 candidates each from the 195 will undergo any of the available 15 special certificate programmes for three months, which will cost a total of N17,146,545.00.

Governor Ahmed said the decision to grant the 70% scholarship was necessitated by the need to expand access to global standard education and training that will be offered at IVTEC without compromising quality.

According to him, the government will continue to emphasize its sponsorship model as well as its Small and Medium scale enterprise (SME) scheme to ensure the sustenance of the college.

The governor also welcomed the decision of Riccofortezza Group Limited, one of the two firms executing the ongoing Light Up Kwara (LUK) project, to facilitate Solar Technology training at IVTEC.

He added that this is in tandem with the state government's model of providing modular solar power energy solution, which according to him, has already been piloted in a village in the state to power farmers' water pumps and their homes.

IVTEC to produce quality workmanship

Speaking earlier, Prof. Adimula commended Governor Ahmed for setting up the College, which he said would assist in solving the dearth of professional artisans in the country.

Adimula said IVTEC would be able to produce quality workmanship in Nigeria in order to mitigate the problems experienced in the quality of artisanship as manifested in our roads, buildings and other sectors.

He disclosed that arrangements have been concluded to begin academic activities at the College on March 1, 2018.

Also speaking, IVTEC acting Rector, Dr Ade Somide said the institution had embarked on training of trainers with respect to teaching, adding that the instructors are fully ready to commence training of students. He, however, said that the College still requires more support staff.

Somide also stated that the College had expanded its enrolment base to 630 students per session, which he said, will bring down the cost of training.

The acting Rector disclosed that Riccofortezza Group Limited is set to train about 25 students in Solar Technology at IVTEC including a N1 million empowerment package for each of them in terms of training and equipment.

He added that the company will also assist the beneficiary students with a business start-up package.