I've not received a salary since I took office - Aregbesola

news

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola says he has not received a salary since he assumed office.

He said he does not deserve to earn a salary given that he enjoys free accommodation, free transportation and free health care while the senior civil servants in the state have not been paid full salaries since 2016.

Aregbesola disclosed this on Twitter in response to a tweet by a user S. O. AbdulRahman, who expressed disbelief over the governor's statement on a live Television show.

"...However @raufaregbesola says he's not received salary as a State Governor since inception.

I want to believe I didn't hear well.

I need some assistance here

What? I'm at loss!", the AbdulRahman said.

In his response, Aregbesola confirmed that he made the statement and that it is the truth.

The Governor said, "Dear AbdulRahman,

You heard me correctly. I have not earned a dime in salary as Governor of Osun. I enjoy free accommodation, free transportation and free health care. What is the justification for earning a salary still?".

However, a retired senior medical personnel in Osun, who pleaded anonymity, told Pulse that civil servants in the state have been receiving half of their salaries since 2015, including pensioners.

"The only time we received full payment was in September or October 2017. The half payment continued till date. Only junior officers from level 4 - 7 are fully paid," the pensioner told Pulse on the telephone on Saturday, May 12.

ALSO READ: Governor Aregbesola's office to spend N22bn in 2018

The state civil servants had on Workers' Day, May 1, staged a rally in protest of the half salary they have been receiving, which they said was not even regular.

They criticised the Aregbesola administration for executing capital projects while workers die in poverty.