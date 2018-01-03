Israeli govt issues 90 days quit notice to illegal migrants

news

The Israeli government has issued a quit notice to all African illegal migrants, which include citizens of Nigeria, Eriteria and Sudan.

According to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the illegal migrants numbering 38,000, are to leave the country or face imprisonment.

It was further reported that the government of the country said the migrants who decided to return home within the next 90 days, would be given up to $3,500 for leaving.

The report said the order however exempts children, elderly people, and victims of slavery and human trafficking.

The migrants, BBC reports, will have the option of going to their home country or third countries, but if they refuse to leave, they will be thrown in jail April 2018 by the Israeli authorities.

The Israeli government said the return of the migrants would be humane and voluntary even though the UN refugee agency said the plan violated international and Israeli laws.

A spokesperson for Israel's Population and Immigration Authority allegedly revealed that the country currently has 38,000 migrants believed to have entered illegally and out of this number, 1,420 are being held in detention facilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that if the influx of African migrants is unchecked, it could threaten Israel's Jewish character.