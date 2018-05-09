Isiyaku Rabiu: Kano Govt. declares Friday public holiday

Home > News > Local >

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba and issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

The Kano state government has declared Friday, May 11, as public holiday in honour of late Isiyaku Rabi’u who died on Tuesday at a London hospital.

He said the public holiday was declared to enable Muslims in the state attend the funeral prayer of the deceased which is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Sheikh Isyaku Rabi’u Juma’at mosque in Kano metropolis.

According to the Commissioner, the funeral prayer will take place at 2:30 pm immediately after Juma”at prayer.

A renowned philanthropist, business mogul and Islamic cleric, Khalifa Sheikh Rabi’u died on Tuesday at a London hospital after a protracted illness.

The remains of the  deceased is expected to arrive Kano on Thursday.

