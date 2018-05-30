Ishaku inaugurates 30 tractors in Jalingo

Home > News > Local >

Ishaku said agriculture was key to diversification of the nation’ economy, stressing that all leaders must give the sector adequate attention to ensure food security.

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Tuesday inaugurated 30 tractors for distribution to farmers, to enhance commercial agriculture in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was part of the activities to mark 2018 Democracy Day.

He listed his achievements in various sectors of the state economy, especially in areas of water supply, health and physical infrastructure, among others.

He urged the people to support his re-election in 2019 to enable him to consolidate on his achievements in the past three years for a better Taraba.

The governor had earlier in the day inaugurated some township roads at Magami area of Jalingo.

Alhaji Haruna Manu, the Deputy Governor of the state, who spoke at the occasion, noted that the people had every reason to celebrate considering the success recorded under the Ishaku’s rescue agenda. 

