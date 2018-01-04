IPOB sets up Hausa broadcast channel, starts airing Jan 6

news

Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the launch of its new radio channel that'll broadcast in the Hausa language to "educate the poor masses of northern Nigeria".

In a statement released by the group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, January 4, 2018, he said the channel, named "Radio Nigeria Hausa service" will help IPOB to spark "a mass revolution against our oppressors".

Powerful revealed that the station will have daily broadcasts after it commences on Saturday, January 6, at 7pm.

The statement read, "The broadcast will have the widest coverage of any radio signal in Africa.

"It will be received all over West, East and Southern Africa. Every Hausa speaking community in Africa will be able to receive it.

"In our opinion, we feel it has become imperative to educate the poor masses of northern Nigeria. The ruling class cleverly enslaved and impoverished ethnic populations of the north by keeping vital information and knowledge away from them.

"This information deficit is what Radio Nigeria Hausa Service has come to remedy."

Powerful further said that the new development proves that IPOB's aim is to pursue an agenda of freedom that liberates all Nigerians, saying that the group remains resolute in confronting the evils in the country.

He continued, "Regardless of ethnicity, religion or creed, IPOB is pursuing an agenda of freedom for all.

"Our message is very simple, 2018 will be like no other in the history of Nigeria and will prove to be the year of liberation for those brave enough to confront the evil that Nigeria has become in the lives of millions of people.

"This move today is the beginning of a mass revolution against our oppressors that will spread outside the borders of Biafraland.

"Every Hausa speaking northerner is advised to tune into 15110 KHz every night at 7PM, starting from this Saturday 6 January 2018, to be educated in order to be liberated."