IPOB says it will never change its name

IPOB Pro-Biafra group says it will never change its name

The group said it remains undeterred by the government's proscription of its activities.

A Biafra supporter holding a flag.

Separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed reports that it is considering plans to change its name due to its proscription by the Federal Government.

In a press statement signed by the group's spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Friday, October 13, 2017, they said reports of the name change is a ruse being sponsored by the Federal Government, South-East governors and the Ohaneze Ndigbo to destabilise the group.

He stressed that the group remains undeterred by the government's proscription of its activities, especially since the order has been criticised by the United States, United Kingdom, France and the European Union.

The statement read, "We the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leadership worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the prophet our time, wish to bring to the attention of Biafrans and the world at large that IPOB has never and will never change name because of kangaroo and black market order obtained from a Federal High Court Abuja.

"It came to our knowledge that some unscrupulous individuals and groups in our society have been paid by Federal Government, Igbo governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo led by Nnia Nwodo to form another group. There is no such organisation in place of IPOB.

"The fact of the matter is that the Federal Government, in collusion with Igbo governors, are using some individuals to give the impression that IPOB is no more. Nothing could be further from the truth.

"Our protests going on all over the world is clear evidence that IPOB is presently enjoying more appeal than at any other time in our history.

"Many more scams like this will be unleashed on the gullible in the coming weeks and months but we are not perturbed because we have machinery in place to debunk such nonsense as they arise.

"People are flooding to IPOB that remains till this day, the biggest mass movement anywhere on earth.

"The Federal Government, Igbo governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo may form these mushroom groups once in a while but they quickly fizzle out as they came.

"The United States, United Kingdom, France and the European Union have made it clear that IPOB is not a terrorist organisation so anybody entertaining the thought that it is, can only be considered an agent of Nigeria and enemy of Biafra."

On Wednesday, September 20, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the Federal Government an interim injunction proscribing activities of IPOB after the military had branded it a terrorist organisation.

The group's combative leader, Nnamdi Kanu, not been seen in public since September 14 when IPOB alleged that the Nigerian Army took him into custody, an allegation that has been strongly denied by the military and the presidency.

