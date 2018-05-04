IPOB declares May 30 sit at home day

news

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared May 30, 2018, as sit at home day.

According to the group, the decision is in remembrance of its members who lost their lives during the Biafra struggle, Fulani herdsmen killings, Boko Haram violence and alleged Army invasion.

IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said “There will be no human, vehicular or animal movement across Biafraland on 30th May, 2018. Biafraland will be in total lock down. The people of Middle Belt and Yorubaland are advised to join this historic sit- at- home to honour the memory of all that died unjustly in Nigeria.

“Churches, mosques, synagogues and temples are encouraged to open their places of worship on the midnight of the 29th of May for special midnight prayers in remembrance of all that died as a result of violence. Special vigil will also be held at the homes of select Biafran heroes.”

“We owe our heroes of the class of 67-70 an incalculable debt of gratitude and shall honor them annually until the end of time. We shall never forget them!

“In our usual tradition, all IPOB families in the Diaspora must organize rallies on the streets of their respective countries with written petitions ready to be submitted to the nearest United Nations offices and embassies of foreign missions in that country.

“As our freedom draws near this year, the 30th of May sit-at-home and total lock down of Biafraland will be remarkable. The whole world is looking up to IPOB, which through the grace of the God, will deliver Biafra and all other oppressed peoples of Northern and Western Nigeria from bondage into freedom,” he added.

IPOB recently commended the United States President, Donald Trump speaking to President Buhari about the Fulani herdsmen killings.