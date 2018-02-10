news

The chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, has filed a motion for stay of execution of the arrest warrant against him.

Chukwuma filed for the motion through his legal counsel, J.N. Mbadugha on Friday, February 9, 2018 after the EFCC got an arrest warrant for the automobile businessman over alleged fraud charges.

TheCable reports that during the hearing, Chukwuma’s counsel, dragged the court’s attention to a motion pending at the court of appeal challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought forward it by the EFCC.

Chukwuma's counsel had described the charge against the Innoson boss as an “abuse of process” maintaining that “a similar charge on the same subject matter is pending at the federal high court, Lagos division, between the same parties in charge no FHC/l/565c/2015.”

In the motion filed by Mbadugha, the legal counsel said it is not within the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case against the Innoson boss.

Chukwuma's legal counsel, Mbadugha further said the EFCC has no power to investigate, initiate and prosecute the appellant — Chukwuma — for “forgery, uttering and stealing.”

“In consequence whereof the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the matter, the learned trial judge failed to determine the aforesaid issue,” he said.

Continuing, Mbadugha said: “The learned trial judge (also) failed to appreciate that the issue as raised divests the court of the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.”

In his conclusion, Mbadugha prayed that the court to set aside the decision of Mojisola Dada, the trial judge, issuing a bench warrant against his client.

EFCC Vs Chukwuma

On Tuesday, December 19, 2017, the chairman of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma was arrested at his Enugu home by EFCC operatives.

He was arrested for reportedly jumping bail in connection to a case he has with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), according to Premium Times.