INEC to upgrade card readers

  • Published:
INEC to upgrade card readers play

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi

(dailypost)
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would by next week commence systematic hardware and software upgrade of all its Smart Card Readers nationwide.

The commission disclosed this in a statement  issued by its Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi on Sunday in Abuja.

This according to Osaze-Uzzi was to continue to protect the tools from unauthorized and malicious access.

He said it had received reports of attempts to clone its Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and sell them online.

“We wish to assure the public that the Commission had anticipated these and proactively taken measures to preserve and further secure our electoral materials.

“Several security features and secret source codes are contained in the Smart Card Readers which enable them to read only PVCs duly issued by the Commission.”

Osaze-Uzzi noted that the advertisement showed photographs of blank cards which have not been personalised and which did not contain any details.

“This notwithstanding, the Commission wishes to state that it takes these reports seriously.

“INEC will engage the government and security agencies as well as the promoters of the platform in order to get to the root of it and take all necessary action to take down the advertisement forthwith.

“In addition to the existing features, the Commission is already working to further secure the PVCs and the Smart Card Readers and will continue to protect them from unauthorized and malicious access.

“It is for this reason that, beginning from next week, we are commencing the systematic hardware and software upgrade of all the Smart Card Readers nationwide.”

Osaze-Uzzi that this enhancement had already been successfully done in Ekiti and Osun, preparatory to the upcoming governorship elections in both states.

“We wish to reassure the public that our systems are robust even as we continue to fortify them ahead of the 2019 general elections.” 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

