INEC to suspend voter registration 60 days before poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will temporarily suspend the ongoing nationwide voter registration 60 days to the commencement of the 2019 general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, by INEC's national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Solomon Soyebi.

Soyebi said the exercise would be suspended to due to a change in electoral law.

According to him, over four million Nigerians have been registered across the country so far.

The exercise began on April 27, 2017.

He said, "The nationwide CVR is to afford all eligible Nigerians, 18 years and above, who did not register in the previous exercise, an opportunity to do so.

"So far over four million have registered across the country.

"The commission wishes to assure all eligible Nigerians that the CVR exercise is designed to continue indefinitely as envisaged by the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

"However, as provided for in Section 9 (5) of the Electoral Act (as amended), the CVR will be temporarily suspended 60 days to the commencement of the next general election scheduled for February 2019.

"The exercise will resume after the conclusion of the elections.

"The commission encourages all eligible Nigerians

to register at our offices in all local government headquarters and other officially designated areas across the country between 9am and 3pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays."

Soyebi added that full information about the exercise could be obtained at INEC state offices.