INEC registers 104,388 voters in Kwara, receives 10,221 new PVCs

Atser  made this known during a meeting  with stakeholders on Friday in Ilorin.

Mr Paul Atser, the  INEC Administrative Secretary in Kwara, says the commission has registered  104,388 people in the state for the Permanent Voter Card (PVC)  since the commencement of the exercise in April 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of the Police, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Prisons Service, Nigeria Security and  Civil Defence Corps and Department  of State Services  attended the meeting.

Also in attendance were representatives of   political parties, women organisations, non-governmental organisations, NLC, NYSC as well as physically challenged persons.

The administrative secretary also said the commission had  taken delivery of  10,221 new PVCs from its headquarters, adding that many more would  be delivered soon.

He expressed delight  that the 242, 000 uncollected PVCs had  been depleted as 4, 388 had  been collected by their owners.

Atser  called on those who registered for PVCs  since 2015 to visit INEC’s  registration centres  to collect them.

He said the new PVCs would  be ready for collection as from Monday throughout the country, adding that these were for  those that registered in 2017  for new PVC, loss of PVC, damaged PVC and transferred  PVC.

Atser, however, insisted that there would not be collection of PVCs by proxy as everybody registered must come physically to collect their cards.

He added that to facilitate registration, additional 16 centres  were created,  making  a total of 32 in the state.

Atser  also said that 16 additional Data Capturing machines were deployed to the state to speed up the registration exercise.

Mr Iyiola Oyedepo, the PDP chairman in the state,  made a case for more polling units in new residential communities in Ilorin.

He said that many communities were springing up in the state capital as a result of influx of people, adding that those in these areas without  polling units  may be disenfranchised in 2019.

The NLC chairman, Mr Yekini Agunbiade, also lamented the  inadequate registration centres  in the state.

He also drew the attention of INEC to the fact that after electing Dr Mike Omotosho as the National Chairman of the Labour Party,  the commission had  yet to effect the change on its web site.

The Chairman of the  Inter-Party Advisory Council  in the state, Mr Abdul-Mumeen Onagun, commended INEC in the state for its transparency.

Onagun, however, said  that in spite of INEC’s efforts, the number of  registration centres  were still “grossly inadequate.”

