INEC investigates alleged extortion of registrants by its workers

INEC investigates alleged extortion of registrants by its workers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu has set up of a panel to probe allegations that its workers collected money before registering voters in some centres.

Mr Emeka Ononamadu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu.

Ononamadu assured that the outcome of the probe and its report would be made public immediately when ready.

He also assured that INEC would appropriately punish any staff found culpable of extorting registrants “because all materials required for hitch-free Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) have been provided’’.

“INEC Enugu is aware of the video circulating in the social media which suggests that some registrants are asked to pay money before they are registered.

“INEC Enugu wishes to dissociate itself from that act as there was no time or circumstance that could warrant any INEC registration officer or staff to demand money from any registrant.

“However, INEC has taken steps to unravel the allegations and those behind the act by setting up an investigation panel.”

Ononamadu assured the people that CVR exercise, which included transfer of voters, replacement of lost and defaced permanent voters’ cards, remained free.

He urged residents not to pay any money to anyone for registration as INEC was preparing to commence the second quarter of 2018 CVR on April 3.

The REC also urged residents to call the following telephone help lines – 08098820020 and 08104066068 to report any such incidents.

