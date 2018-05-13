INEC clarifies double voter's registration case in Niger

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the latest case of a purported double voters registration.

The case involving two Niger State residents - Mallam Dabo, Aisha and Mallam Dabo, Amina - was flagged on social media as another example of the flawed voter system. The striking resemblance of the two women and the similarities in their personal data easily made it look like it was one person.

While acknowledging that double voter's registration exists, INEC said that its investigation revealed that this particular case is not a double voter's registration issue.

"There are real cases of people who succeeded in doing double registration; this particular pair however is not the case of double registrations", the Commission wrote on the screen grab image of its investigative report posted on INEC instagram page on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

According to the report, the Commission analysed the faces, lips, noses of the women which it said are distinctively different.

ALSO READ: INEC says results will be announced electronically

In February 2018, INEC had warned that Nigerians who engage in double voters registration will be liable to one year imprisonment.