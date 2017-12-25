In Plateau :  Security operatives are on patrol to ensure a crime-free Christmas

news

A statement issued by the Spokesman of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Adam Umar In Plateau State, reveals that necessary security measures have been taken by men of the Nigerian Police Force to ensure crime-free celebrations.

According to THE GUARDIAN, Christians have been advised to go to their various churches on time in order to ensure that proper security screening is carried out before service commences.

Also, drivers in the state have been warned to avoid vehicle over-loading and reckless driving as it poses threat to lives, anyone in violation of this warning would be arrested and detained until after the celebration.

The Statement further enjoined religious leaders to detest from making hate speeches and rather preach peace and unity to members of their congregation. It said “All religious leaders and citizens are encouraged to preach peace and unity and avoid hate-speeches."

According to reports, the use of certain items are banned during this period such as the use of Tricycles popularly known as Keke, and motorcycles on December 25, December 26, 2017, and January 1, 2018. Firecrackers are also banned, as well as any form of demonstrations whatsoever.

Citizens are enjoined to report reasonable suspicions to the necessary authorities. “People should report all suspicious persons and activities to the nearest OPSH location or police station.

"In case of any emergency, citizens are advised to call the following numbers: 08021212139, 08149000091, 08090498333, 08074633336." The statement reads.

Furthermore, the rumour as to breach of Security around Southern Kaduna was displaced. “This rumour is being spread by faceless crisis merchants who only trend when they cause unnecessary panic among Nigerians. We wish to categorically state that there is no threat, crisis or breach of security anywhere around Southern Kaduna.

“The roads and all the communities around Southern Kaduna are, therefore, safe and free for passage. We urge residents, travellers and other law-abiding Nigerians to go about their normal daily activities, as they should be rest assured of security, especially during the Yuletide season.

"We have beefed up adequate security in all areas under our command in accordance with international best practices to meet up any unforeseen circumstance. We, therefore, call on the general public to ignore the message in its entirety,”

Article by Misthura Otubu