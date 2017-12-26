In Lagos :  Govt establishes 6 new primary schools

news

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it had approved the establishment of six new public primary schools under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Ganiyu Sopeyin, who announced this in a statement, said the development was in line with the new government policy on education.

The new schools are Community Primary School, Ibasa, and Community Primary School, Ajewanwa, both in Ojo Local Government Education Authority (LGEA)

Also established are Oladele Aĺaka Primary School, Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo LGEA and Iju Ajuwon Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGEA.

The remaining are Osho Sholu Primary School, Ewu Oloye, Erunwen, Ikorodu LGEA and Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun, Ikeja LGEA.

Sopeyin said the policy was to make qualitative and quantitative education available to the teeming children population of school age in the state.

He also said that the Akinwunmi Ambode administration had bridged the gap between public and private primary schools in the state.

Sopeyin said that public primary schools were now better than their private counterparts, stressing that the standard in public schools had improved tremendously given the improved academic performance of the pupils.

He further said that the state government had decided to pay attention to all children, irrespective of origin, adding that desks, chairs and other educational facilities had been approved for procurement.

Sopeyin added that with the new schools, the total number of government primary schools in the state was now 1,016.