Home > News > Local >

In Lagos :  Govt establishes 6 new primary schools

In Lagos Govt establishes 6 new primary schools

Sopeyin said the policy was to make qualitative and  quantitative education available to the teeming children population of school age in the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Akinwunmi Ambode, Gov. of Lagos State. play

Akinwunmi Ambode, Gov. of Lagos State.

(Pulse.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it had  approved the establishment of six new public primary schools under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr  Ganiyu Sopeyin, who announced this in  a statement, said  the development was in line with the new government policy on education.

The new schools are Community Primary School, Ibasa, and Community  Primary School,  Ajewanwa,  both in Ojo Local Government Education Authority (LGEA)

Also established are  Oladele Aĺaka Primary School, Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo LGEA and  Iju Ajuwon Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGEA.

The remaining are Osho Sholu Primary School, Ewu Oloye, Erunwen, Ikorodu LGEA and Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun, Ikeja LGEA.

Sopeyin  said the policy was to make qualitative and  quantitative education available to the teeming children population of school age in the state.

He also said that the Akinwunmi Ambode administration  had  bridged the gap between  public and private primary schools in the state.

Sopeyin said that public primary schools were now better than their private counterparts, stressing that the standard in  public schools had  improved tremendously given the improved academic performance of the pupils.

He further said that the state government had  decided to pay attention to all children, irrespective of origin, adding that desks, chairs and other educational facilities  had  been approved for procurement.

Sopeyin added that with the new schools, the total number of government primary schools in the state was now 1,016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in...bullet
2 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
3 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Akinwunmi Ambode Gov, others task Nigerians on lessons of Christmas
In Lagos Govt begins 8-day non-stop Fiesta
Amaechi Lagos-Ibadan rail line to be completed December 2018 - Minister says
Ambode Governor presents N1.046 trn budget proposal for 2018
Akinwunmi Ambode Acquire vocational skills to qualify for start-up capital
Ambode Build Nigerian brand with global relevance – Lagos Governor says
IPMAN Oil marketers threaten to shut down 900 filling stations in Lagos
Ekwueme, Fawehinmi, Akunyili What will happen to the great Nigerians we forgot about?

Local

House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara in Kaduna state
Yakubu Dogara Speaker of House urges Nigerians to assist less privileged
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai
Tukur Buratai We celebrate Christmas in Gwoza to attest to success, military resilience
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu
Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Stop opening new varsities, Pro-Chancellor advises FG
Air Peace
Air Peace Airline flays airport security operatives for failing to restrain unruly passengers