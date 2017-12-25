In Lagos :  Govt begins 8-day non-stop Fiesta

news

Agege area of Lagos State was agog following the kick-off of the eight-day ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ on Sunday as children and adults trooped into the Agege Stadium to participate in the event.

The fiesta was to make residents celebrate the Christmas, end of year 2017 and enter the New Year in joyous mood.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2017 edition of the event which was tagged ‘See, Feel and Explore Lagos’ was holding simultaneously in the five different divisions of the state.

The divisions are Ikeja (Agege Stadium), Badagry (Badagry Grammar School), Ikorodu (Ikorodu Town Hall), Lagos Island (Bar Beach) and Epe (Epe-Marina Beachfront).

Flagging-off the event, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos, said that the One Lagos Fiesta was an end-of-the-year initiative of the government to boost the profile of the state and drive economic development.

Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule, said the event was in line with the vision of his administration to make Lagos the biggest destination for business tourists in West Africa.

”The One Lagos Fiesta is a vivacious celebration to provide fun and excitement to residents. A countdown to the end of the year as well as a colourful transition into the New Year."

”Aside the fun and recreation that the ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ offers, the event will also provide economic gains as it will provide an opportunity for people to get involved in trading and provision of services in all the venues."

”This will help develop the local economy of the state thereby making it self-sustaining during the festive period and after."

”Our vision remains the same, to create a smart mega city where business and creative opportunities abound; where physical and social amenities are world-class and where lives and property are safe and secured, ” he said.

Ambode said the Fiesta was also to help the youth discover their talents, make informed decisions, become successful in life and contribute to the growth of the state.

Also speaking, Mrs Aramide Giwanson, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the Fiesta would run daily from 12 midday to 12 midnight from Dec. 24, 2017 to Jan. 1, 2018 with the first six hours of each day dedicated to entertainment for children and the young at heart.

She said that the evening time would be adult fun seekers to enjoy with the best of musical entertainment, cultural displays, comedy and cuisine from the state.

According to her, the climax of the event which is the cross over night of Dec. 31st into the New Year will hold at Eko Atlantic City.

Economic activities in the area also had a boom following the presence of scores of traders making brisk business from fun seekers at the venue.

Reacting to the development, Mr Abdulganiyu Egunjobi, Chairman, Agege Local Government Area told NAN that the fiesta would contribute to the economic growth of the area.

He urged residents to take advantage of the event to unwind and enjoy themselves during the festive periods.

The fiesta also featured the discovery of talents; as youths displayed unique skills in dance steps, comedy, hip hop and local music genre, such as fuji.

One of the up coming musicians, who identified himself as Mickey, told NAN that the fiesta was a good platform to showcase their talents and potential as well as give hope to the youth in the state.

”We appreciate the Lagos State Government for creating this platform and giving us the opportunity to showcase our talents to the world,” he said.

Another performer, Constance, 12, said the Fiesta had encouraged her to be more creative and achieve her dreams of becoming a dancer.

Major artistes including Adewale Ayuba, Olamide and Humble Smith thrilled fun seekers at the venue of the event.

There was heavy security presence at the venue to prevent chaos or break down of law and order.

NAN reports that the maiden edition of the fiesta was held by the former Gov. Babatunde Fashola of Lagos in 2014.