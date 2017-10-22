In Lagos :  Agege LG to enact law to protect public property

The Agege Local Government Council of Lagos State on Saturday expressed its commitment to enact a bye-law for the regulation of abuse of public property.

The council’s Chairman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Egunjobi, made this known when organisers of Miss Cleaner Lagos Pageant 2017 paid him a courtesy visit.

Egunjobi was quoted by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Rotimi Sulyman, as saying the bye-laws, if enacted, would protect public property in the area from abuse by residents and business operators.

“Nigeria is today suffering huge infrastructure deficit not only due to government’s failure to make provision at all but also the attitude of the generality of the public,” he said.

“Agege is a miniature Nigeria. And here residents and business operators abuse public infrastructure in unimaginable ways.

“They block access road, deface public property and dump waste in carnal and drainages indiscriminately.

“Artisans also use roadsides for workshops. Their activities and that of traders caused road damage. Some trade on the road and sidewalks.

“All these are clear antithesis to urban renewal drive being vigorously pursued by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, and we cannot continue to lose taxpayers’ money like this,” the chairman said.

Egunjobi insisted that his administration would like to put a bylaw in place as measure of criminalising abuse of public property in the area.

According to him, the law would not only benefit the council but the general public as well, saying “it touches critical issues that facilitate the improvement of public service delivery.”