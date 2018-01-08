Home > News > Local >

In Katsina State :  Government cautions youths against misuse of social media

In Katsina State Government cautions youths against misuse of social media

He described as unfortunate and saddening the manner in which youths used social media platforms to insult elders without remorse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP accuses governor Aminu Masari of diverting N400bn state fund play

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Katsina State Government has cautioned youths against using social media platforms to insult and abuse elders, as a result of political differences.

Alhaji Ahmad El-Marzuq, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Daura, Katsina State.

He described as  unfortunate and saddening the manner in which youths used social media platforms to insult elders without remorse.

According to him, social media platforms are meant to accelerate development, now that the world has been reduced to a global village.

Marzuq, who noted that such abuses and unguarded comments could bring about disunity and misunderstanding among people, said that all religions emphasised morality and abhorred indiscipline.

He explained that the Nigerian legal system had adequately taken care of any action relating to insult or abuse be it in the social or conventional media, hence the need for those in such habit to desist from it for their own good.

The commissioner, who described the judiciary in Katsina State as “highly independent”, attributed achievements in the administration of justice in the state to cordial working relationship between the three arms of government.

He said the Gov. Aminu Masari-led administration would continue to operate within the four cardinal principles of equity, fairness, accountability and objectivity.

Marzuq, therefore, called on the people of Katsina State to continue to support the administration’s drive in bringing development to the doorsteps of residents, irrespective of party differences.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
2 Benue Attacks 11 killed in fresh Fulani herdsmen raidbullet
3 Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residentsbullet

Related Articles

Aminu Masari PDP accuses Katsina governor of diverting N400bn state fund
Ibrahim Babangida Former President calls for Nigeria’s restructuring
Babachir Lawal CAN slams SGF for saying Christians are spreading rumours of Buhari’s death
Southern Kaduna Killings "There are lots of fake news, picture on the crisis," El-Rufai
Osinbajo FG has not misused N500B welfare fund – Laolu Akande
Boko Haram Terrorists deceiving Borno residents with promise of N6000 – State Government

Local

Dickson Tarkighir, a Benue state lawmaker wants President Buhari to proscribe Fulani herdsmen association (Myetti Allah) as a terrorist organisation
Benue Killings Lawmaker tells Buhari to tag Fulani herdsmen as terrorists
Yam Farmers
Agriculture Yam farmers assure Nigerians of increased production to avoid scarcity, price increases
Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu
Fuel Scarcity Ilorin residents groan as situation bites harder
Har yanzu ana wahalar man fetur
Fuel Scarcity Only one out of 9 storage facilities functional at Ejigbo Depot, says IPMAN