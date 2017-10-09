Home > News > Local >

In Kaduna :  Police shoots suspected armed robber

In Kaduna Police shoots suspected armed robber

The command Public Relations Officer, ASP Muktar Aliyu told the News Agency of Nigeria, that the incident happened at about 3:00 a.m.

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Monday said it arrested a suspected armed robber after he was shot at Lambar-Zango village on Kaduna -Zaria road.

after the police were alerted.

"The Special Anti-Robbery Squad patrolling the highway received a distress call and immediately responded and shot one of the  suspected armed robbers," he said.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad patrolling the highway received a distress call and immediately responded and shot one of the  suspected armed robbers,” he said.

He said that one AK 47 was recovered from the suspect, adding that the police were trailing other suspects.

According to him, the suspect, who was injured, confessed that they were operating along the road when the police engaged them in a shoot out.

The spokesman appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies by giving them information to fight crime and criminality in the state

