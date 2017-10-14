Home > News > Local >

In Kaduna :  Court dismisses suit challenging legality of Tax Law

In Kaduna Court dismisses suit challenging legality of Tax Law

Bello had argued that the enactment of the law contravened the provisions of Section 4 (2) and (7), paragraph (b) of the 1999 constitution as amended with respect to collection of taxes.

  • Published:
Gwamnan Nasir El-rufai play

Gwamnan Nasir El-rufai

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A High Court in Kaduna on Friday dismissed a suit challenging the legality of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2016.

The judge, Justice David Wyom, held that the suit was defective.

He said name of the state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, whom the matter affected directly, was not included in the suit.

The judge said it amount to abuse of legal process if the court had gone ahead to hear the merit of the case without listing the necessary parties in the suit.

“This court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain this suit. The suit is hereby dismissed,’’ he said.

The plaintiff, Malam Yahaya Shinko had on Jan. 12, dragged the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS), its Chairman, Muhkar Ahmed and the Kaduna State House of Assembly to the court.

Shinko was the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Kaduna South Local Government Area from July 29, 2015 to Oct. 17, 2016, when he was removed over matters concerning financial management.

Mr Ibrahim Bello, the plaintiff’s counsel had asked the court to declare that the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2016, and collection of Local Government revenues, fees, taxes, rates by KADIRS as unconstitutional.

Bello had argued that the enactment of the law contravened the provisions of Section 4 (2) and (7), paragraph (b) of the 1999 constitution as amended with respect to collection of taxes.

He had asked the court to declare that the collection of N1, 000 as shop fees by FAHAN Resources Ltd. on behalf of Kaduna South Local Government in cash was valid.

The counsel had hinged his argument on the provision of the Kaduna State Local Government Administration Law, 2012 which gave local councils power to charge or collect levies and fees.

However, Mr Francis Kozah, counsel to the first and second respondents had argued that the court lacked the requisite jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He based his argument on the grounds that some necessary parties which included the state governor were not joined in the case.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 World Bank Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank Presidentbullet
3 NNPC Scandal Buhari's anti-corruption fight is a huge joke - Fayosebullet

Related Articles

In Osun Government tasks citizens on prompt payment of taxes
Ahmed Idris Accountant General says FG saved N120B on ghost workers, personnel cost
Kemi Adeosun We'll roll over 2017 capital projects – Finance Minister
Ambode Lagos Governor tasks FG on proactive system of governance
Independence Day 57 achievements of the Buhari-led administration
Osinbajo VP urges Africa to adopt foreign initiatives to develop local tax policies, regulations
Buhari That moment president's adviser tore into APC
Osinbajo VP to open 3rd International Conference on Tax in Africa
Patience Jonathan Reps ask banks to unfreeze ex First Lady's accounts
Biafra 2 killed in Jos clash between Igbos, Hausas - Lalong

Local

President Buhari meets Southeast leaders and Governor at the State House
Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leaders
Gov Samuel Ortom
In Benue State Government suspends SEMA boss
Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu, Eyinnaya Abaribe Is govt about to arrest senator?
A Biafra supporter holding a flag.
IPOB Pro-Biafra group says it will never change its name