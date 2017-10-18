In Enugu State :  NEMA hands over relief materials to flood victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday handed over relief materials to the Enugu State Government for flood disaster victims in eight affected local government areas of the state.

Handing over the items in Enugu, the Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, said the materials were presented following on-the-spot assessment carried out in the affected communities.

Maihaja said that the materials were approved as humanitarian relief assistance by the Federal Government to the affected persons.

Mrs Nkechi Eneh, the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, represented by her special assistant, Mr Austin Ajuluchukwu, thanked the federal government for seeing to the welfare of the flood victims in the state.

Eneh promised that the agency would ensure that the materials got to the victims of the disaster.

She listed the affected councils to include Uzo-Uwani, Igboeze North and South, Igboetiti, Enugu East and North, Udi and Eziagu.

The relief materials donated are: 1000 pieces of blanket; 180 pieces of ceiling board; 120 pieces of mattresses; 1000 pieces of mosquito nets and 200 gallons each of vegetable and palm oil.

Other items are: 161 cartons of bathing soap; 500 bags of garri and 300 pieces of women and children’s wears each.

Others are: 100 bags of sugar; 200 pieces of men’s wears; 1000 pieces of Guinea Brocade materials and 50 bags of three-inch nails.