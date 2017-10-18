Home > News > Local >

In Enugu State :  NEMA hands over relief materials to flood victims

In Enugu State NEMA hands over relief materials to flood victims

Maihaja said that the materials were approved as humanitarian relief assistance by the Federal Government to the affected persons.

  • Published:
Flood victims play

Flood victims

(Sky News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday handed over relief materials to the Enugu State Government for flood disaster victims in eight affected local government areas of the state.

Handing over the items in Enugu, the Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Maihaja, said the materials were presented following on-the-spot assessment carried out in the affected communities.

Maihaja said that the materials were approved as humanitarian relief assistance by the Federal Government to the affected persons.

Mrs Nkechi Eneh, the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency, represented by her special assistant, Mr Austin Ajuluchukwu, thanked the federal government for seeing to the welfare of the flood victims in the state.

Eneh promised that the agency would ensure that the materials got to the victims of the disaster.

She listed the affected councils to include Uzo-Uwani, Igboeze North and South, Igboetiti, Enugu East and North, Udi and Eziagu.

The relief materials donated are: 1000 pieces of blanket; 180 pieces of ceiling board; 120 pieces of mattresses; 1000 pieces of mosquito nets and 200 gallons each of vegetable and palm oil.

Other items are: 161 cartons of bathing soap; 500 bags of garri and 300 pieces of  women and children’s wears  each.

Others are: 100 bags of sugar; 200 pieces of men’s wears; 1000 pieces of Guinea Brocade materials and 50 bags of three-inch nails.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to dobullet
2 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth...bullet
3 Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsabullet

Related Articles

Rashida Bello Kogi first lady distributes relief materials to flood victims
In Kwara 2,000 hectares of farmland destroyed by flood
Flooding NEMA urges Imo Government to demolish houses on waterways
In Cross River Flood sacks 12 communities, destroys 3,000 farmlands
Buhari President calls for peace, global support against terrorism
Buhari President assures int'l community of Nigeria’s firm commitment to democracy
Hurricanes and the Benue Floods Nigeria's disaster management system is a disaster in itself
Flood Alert NEMA urges increased preparedness among states, stakeholders
Samuel Ortom Governor urges NBA to right all perceived wrongs

Local

Senate President Bukola Saraki
Bukola Saraki Senate President seeks improved trade relations with Russia
Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe
Nnamdi Kanu How senator Abaribe played himself
This is one of the symptoms at early stage of infection.
Monkey Pox Disease cases increase to 74 in 11 states
Jacob Zuma's statue
Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statues