In Borno :  3 female bombers killed while trying to gain entry into a hospital

Three female suicide bombers have reportedly blown themselves up while they struggled to gain entry into the premises of Molai General Hospital, outskirt of Maiduguri, in Borno State.

The bombers, who had Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) vest strapped to their bodies, were said to be on a mission to detonate the explosives at separate populated spots inside the hospital.

Reports said no innocent life was lost in the incident - only the three bombers died and the pedestrian gate of the hospital was damaged.

According to the Borno state Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku, the Police EOD and SARS personnel were promptly deployed to the scene to render the area safe.

He added that another suicide bomber detonated an IED in a bush near Umalari village - it was not clear if there were casualties recorded in the incident or not.