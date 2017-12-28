In Bayelsa :  Few federal civil servants resume duty

news

Few federal civil servants in Yenagoa resume duty on Thursday after the two-day public holidays declared by the Federal Government for Christmas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities at the state secretariat in Bayelsa were low key as only a handful of workers were present at the complex.

NAN reports that the car park at the secretariat, which was usually with large numbers of vehicles during working days, was empty. Only few vehicles were seen.

Some civil servants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, blamed the low turnout of workers after Christmas on the fact that most of the civil servants had not been paid their December salary.

They said that civil servants, who spent their salaries during Christmas, would need to source additional money to return to their duty posts.

“Honesty, the turnout of workers is very low today and yesterday as most of the civil servants are yet to resume duty.

“Those that have been paid might have spent all they have on the celebration and may not have money to come to the office today again.

“May be most of them need to borrow to come back to work. It has always been like this as people travelled to their respective hometowns during this Yuletide season.

“So, it is expected that activities will be low for now considering that people are always travelling during seasons like this, but I assure you that activities at the secretariat will pick up from the new year.

“Many civil servants must have travelled home to see their loved ones that they have not seen,” they said.