Home > News > Local >

In Bayelsa :  2 dead in rival gangs clash

In Bayelsa 2 dead in rival gangs clash

NAN learnt that most of the residents observed the New Year in the bushes were they are hiding.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state. play

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state.

(City News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Residents of Ondewari, a coastal settlement in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa have fled the area following clashes between rival gangs in which two persons were reported dead.

NAN learnt that most of the residents observed the New Year in the bushes were they are hiding.

A residents and renowned environmentalist, Mr Alagoa Morris, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the community has been deserted since the crisis commenced on Dec. 30, 2017.

According to him, two persons were killed last July in similar clashes.

Morris urged relevant security agencies to intervene and restore peace to the community.

“Our pain is that this crisis was avoidable; the community leadership had cried out to state government and drew the attention of the security agencies to the raging issues bordering on pipeline surveillance jobs at oilfields in the area but nothing happened.

“The situation would have been nipped in the bud, but here we are, four youths have been lost to the oil industry induced conflict that has left the community in a mourning mood.”

According to him, efforts are on at the community level to resolve the crisis.

Chief Peresho Erefawari, Acting Paramount Ruler of the community decried the frequent clashes by armed gangs in the area and urged the state government to halt the bloodshed.

“The clash was caused by protest by some youths in the community who are aggrieved over their exclusion in the petroleum pipeline protection jobs in the area.

“We have tried in vain to broker truce so that peace will prevail but to no avail,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
2 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet
3 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo We'll lose our rights to lead if people aren't led to prosperity - VP
In Ikorodu 120 youths renounce cultism
IPOB Fulani herdsmen not terrorists like Biafran group - Presidency
Pulse Opinion Rating Buhari's ministers, two years after
Osinbajo PDP commends Acting President for dousing tension in the country
NURTW Lagos govt suspends transport unionism in Oshodi
In Ondo Soldiers reportedly attack residents of Ajakpa community
In Northern Nigeria Gunmen kidnap two Germans
In Zamfara Suspected cattle rustlers kill 36 miners - government
Abike Dabiri Ex-lawmaker condemns stabbing to death of Nigerian teenager in London

Local

Nigeria Police Force
In Lagos State command dismisses 9 policemen, demotes 25 officers
Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Afenifere attacks president over restructuring
Buhari Rev Mbaka says President is in a horrible bondage
Buhari condemns New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna
Buhari President condemns 'unacceptable' New Year killings in Rivers, Kaduna