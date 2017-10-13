In Anambra :  INEC to conduct 2 elections, Nov. 18

Home > News > Local >

The commission made the disclosure in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Publicity and Voter Education.

(NAN)
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the conduct a by-election in the Idemili North State Constituency in Anambra alongside the governorship election in the state on Nov.18.

The commission made the disclosure in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, on Friday in Abuja.

It noted that holding the two elections simultaneously on the same day, would help to maximise resource utilisation and ensure timely representation of the constituency in the state’s house of assembly.

According to the commission’s timetable for the by-election, political parties wishing to field candidates for the poll are required to conclude their primaries latest by Oct. 31.

It added that political campaign for the by-election would close on Nov. 16.

Citing the commission’s rule, Osaze-Uzzi said that where two elections were to be conducted simultaneously, additional ballot box would be provided in the affected constituency to accommodate ballots for the additional election.

“In the case of Idemili North, voters in the constituency would experience two elections hence two ballot boxes."

“One of the ballot boxes will be for the governorship election, while the other will be for the state assembly election."

He said that the results of the two elections would be declared at respective constituency levels. 

