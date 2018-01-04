Home > News > Local >

In Adamawa :  Police arrest ASP over alleged killing of 7 farmers

In Adamawa Police arrest ASP over alleged killing of 7 farmers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrest followed a petition by a Civil Society Organization, Progressive Mind for Development Initiate.

  • Published:
Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrila play

Governor Muhammadu Umaru Jibrila

(today.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Adamawa Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a policeman who was alleged to have shot to death seven farmers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arrest followed a petition by a Civil Society Organization, Progressive Mind for Development Initiate.

The petition signed by the President of the CSO, Abubakar Abdulsalam, alleged that the officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, committed the offence on Nov. 23, 2017.

It indicated that the police officer, while in charge of Safer Highways Patrol Team, arrested the farmers who were working on their farms at the outskirts of Gombi town, tied and shot them to death.

The petition further alleged that the same officer had on April 30, 2016, while in charge of a police outpost in Kem village, Shelleng Local Government area of the state, killed four people suspected of committing robbery.

“We as a concerned organization consider the act of the suspect (policeman) as an act against the provision of the Constitution and infringement on the fundamental rights of the people in question.

“If such act is not checked it will continue to spread like wild fire and eventually Nigeria will be unsafe for its citizens,” it added.

Spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, Othman Abubakar, said the policeman had been arrested and detained as investigation continues into the case.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet
2 Buhari 4 things wrong with president's new year speechbullet
3 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Terrorist group leader, Shekau appears in video amid surge in attacks
Boko Haram Magadali residents die in bomb attack
In Bayelsa Police arrest 3 suspects over assasination of cattle dealers
In Adamawa Gunmen attack 2 villages
In Adamawa 4 policemen killed as residents flee Numan town
In Adamawa Over 30 Fulani women, children killed in attack by ethnic militia group
Atiku Abubakar Former VP condemns Mubi attack
Dogara Reps urge FG to address security challenge in Zamfara

Local

Chibok girls celebrating their freedom and reunion with parents in 2017
Chibok Girls Soldiers rescue another abducted schoolgirl
Kachikwu says fuel scarcity will end in 2019
Kachikwu Minister says fuel scarcity will end in 2019
IPOB sets up Hausa broadcast channel, starts airing Jan 6
IPOB Pro-Biafra group sets up Hausa broadcast channel, starts airing Jan 6
Buhari commissions inland dry port in Kaduna, returns to Abuja
Buhari President commissions inland dry port in Kaduna, returns to Abuja