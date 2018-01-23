Imo Govt. procures transformers to boost power supply

news

The Imo Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr Mark Uchendu, says the State Government is procuring and installing electricity transformers in the rural communities to boost power supply and economic activities.

Uchendu said this at a meeting with traditional rulers in the state in Owerri on Tuesday.

He said this was part of measures taken by the state government to ensure economic growth in the state and improve the quality of life of the Imo people.

“Electricity remains an essential service to the wellbeing of the people and the state government desires to provide improved electric supply to the state.

“The government intends to invest heavily in the electric sector as part of measures to guarantee economic growth and make life more meaningful to the people,” he said.

The commissioner said that prepayment meters would be installed in the electricity consumers’ homes in the communities.

Uchendu advised the monarchs to set up committees to work in synergy with the Enugu Electrical Distribution Company (EEDC) to check over billing of consumers.

He further urged them to support the state government’s efforts to ensure that the state attained an enviable position in the country.

Responding, the ruler of Ogbaku, Eze Umeali Oba, assured the commissioner of their support for the actualisation of government’s desire.