Illicit drugs: Lecturer suggests death penalty for traffickers

A lecturer, Dr Bala Muhammad, has suggested death penalty for drug dealers in the country in order to curb the rising spate of drug addiction among youths.

Muhammad of the Bayero University, Kano, made this call on Saturday at a Special Ramadan lecture organised by the Islamic Forum of Nigeria at the university.

He said that drug trade in Nigeria had reached an alarming level, leaving Nigerian youths more vulnerable to self destruction.

Muhammad, therefore, suggested that the panacea to deal with the situation was capital punishment for drug traders.

He urged communities to charge their representatives in the National Assembly to come up with a legislation that would ensure severe punishment for people charged with drug offence.

Another lecturer from the university, Bashir Adamu in his presentation, said drug abuse was caused mainly by the weakness of faith among youths.

He also listed peer pressure as one of the main causes of drug addiction among youths.

According to him, some parents have been contributing to the rise in drug use, dueto negligence and less attention to their families, especially the children.

Adamu also blamed the increase in drug abuse and addiction by women on domestic violence.

He, therefore, called for a collective responsibility in the fight against the menace of drugs.

NAN reports that the special lecture, entitled:  “Drug Abuse Menace; Ways Out,” was organised to address drug trade, addiction and abuse in Nigeria. 

