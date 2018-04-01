Home > News > Local >

Easter celebration:Ikpeazu urges Christians to pray for leaders

Heaven is more important to me than anything else – Governor Ikpeazu play

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

(Guardian)
Christians in Nigeria, on Sunday, joined their counterparts all over the world to observe Easter and its celebrations.

The occasion has attracted various remarks and pieces of advice from various leaders in the country, who reflected on its importance and the lesson derivable from it for individual spiritual uplift and national development.

In Umuahia, capital of Abia, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu called on Christians to pray for wisdom for those in authority to enable them lead the people with the fear of God.

Ikpeazu made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos, on the commemoration of Easter in Umuahia.

He urged Christians to follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ in making sacrifices for the good of others.

Ikpeazu also called on Christians to renew their hope in God in the course of celebrating this year’s Easter.

The governor also appealed to them to make necessary sacrifices to ensure peace and development of Abia and the nation at large

“It is the duty of Christians to renew their hope in God, because a renewed hope in God will encourage them to attain great heights,” he said.

In Ibadan, Dr Olusola Ayandele, a renowned businessman also advised Christians to embrace peace and tolerate one another, regardless differences, to assist in developing the nation.

He gave the advice in his special Easter message in Ibadan.

Ayandele said the occasion underscored the lessons embedded in the life, cruxification and resurrection of Jesus Christ as a symbol of humility, love and endurance.

“Nigeria is a country of diversity, but this could be managed in such a way that we could use the same diversity to achieve greatness as a people.

“To this end, it becomes imperative to prevail on those responsible for the incessant cases of wanton killings and violence in parts of the country to desist from such dastardly acts, he said.

He, however, warned that failure to refrain from their ungodly activities would attract the wrath of God on them.

“It is time we all supported the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to channel a new course for Nigeria and restore her lost glory in all ramifications.

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the Resident Pastor of Living Faith Church, Lokongoma, Abuja said Easter laid solid foundation for Christianity and offered believers hope of eternal life.

The cleric made this known in a Special Easter celebration service sermon, entitled “Unveiling the power of his resurrection” in Abuja on Sunday.

Oyedepo said without the single act of resurrection,Christian faith would have been vain, adding that the act wiped away the transgressions of those who died after Christ and those who died before him.

“The Easter celebration is not just to wear clothes. It is the foundation of our Christianity. If Jesus did not rise, we will not have Christianity.

‘’So Christianity is majorly about Easter because without it, our faith is in vain,” he said.

He called on Christians to use the occasion to rededicate their service to God so that they could ‘’dominate darkness and challenges of life.’’

“By the power of his resurrection, you are changed from weakness to strength.

‘’It also moves us from shame to glory. It changes our position from captivity to liberty and from sickness to health.

‘’I assure you that by the power of His resurrection, all your challenges are gone, “he said.

