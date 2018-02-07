IGP won't help you, defend yourselves, Ortom tells Benue residents

news

Governor Samuel Ortom has intensified his war of words with Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, after he told residents of Benue to defend themselves because the IGP has resorted to playing politics with the state's current security crisis with herdsmen attacks.

During a phone-in radio programme in Makurdi on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, the governor asked people of the state to use all legal means to defend themselves against further attacks from herdsmen who allegedly killed at least 80 people in several attacks in January.

The governor renewed his call for the IGP's resignation due to what he refers to as his failure to do a proper job of securing lives in Benue.

He said the police boss has become compromised as he has appeared to engage in acts that favour the herdsmen since the crisis started.

He said, "The Police said they arrested Livestock Guard members and termed them a militia group from Benue. It's just a diversion from the main issue.

"If you want to hang a dog, you give it a bad name. That is what the Inspector General of Police is doing, he is the mouthpiece of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

"That is what the man represents. He should, therefore, resign his current position to serve full time in his new job.

"So bad, they plant weapons on people and take their pictures and claim they are Benue Livestock Guards. Those people are not members of our Livestock Guard. It is just a planned thing.

"The fact is that I am facing a lot of intimidation and blackmail but I am firm and strong because I have trust in God.

"There are threats, even on my life, it is on record that I reported to the Police and those people responsible have not been arrested.

"People say they are going to kill the governor. Is that not grievous enough to arrest the people concerned?

"Miyetti came out and owned up and threatened that bloodshed will continue in Benue. Is it not enough evidence for the Inspector-General of Police to arrest one person out of the group?

"Fulani militia have come out in video to display the kind of weapons that they have and everyone has seen it; that is also not enough for the IGP to arrest these people.

"But he chose to declare that we have militia in Benue State. If we have militia in the state, will the herdsmen come and kill our people the way they did and are currently doing?

"It is because we are law- abiding. But you need to listen and hear the opinion of the people of the state on the matter.

"I think the people should have the right to defend themselves and not make themselves easy prey to be killed in their homes. Defend yourselves lawfully

"So any lawful means you can adopt to defend yourself in Benue State, just go ahead. We are not going to wait for the Inspector-General of Police to do it because he has failed in his assignment.

"I commiserate with the families of the Police personnel who came here and were killed by the herdsmen. It is unfortunate, the Police are dying and the Inspector-General of Police is playing politics with the issue. It is unfortunate.

"The man should resign because he has failed woefully. He doesn't have the capacity. There are many good Police officers who can take over that job and perform creditably by turning around the security architecture of this country and make things work and protect lives and property. That man has no business being the IGP."

The governor also responded to the remark of Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who referred to him as a "drowning man" on a live broadcast on Channels Television earlier on Tuesday.

"Between me who is doing the will of the people and the IGP who is failing in his responsibilities, who should resign?

"It is the IGP that has failed to do the right thing that should be called a drowning man, it is the IGP that should resign.

"It is embarrassing, they are insulting me and insulting Nigerians; it is the IGP who is the chief enforcer of the law that has refused to enforce the law and has turned around to accuse me.

"I am not a drowning man; I am doing what I was elected to do. Over 99 per cent of Benue people are with me, I'm acting their script, so nobody should try to intimidate me."

The governor also disclosed that he has not been able to assess the damage done to his farm after suspected herdsmen attacked and ransacked his farm house in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area on Monday, February 5.

The armed invaders had reportedly killed two people in Waku village, also in Guma LGA, before laying siege on the governor's farm house.

The governor reported that his farm manager and workers had to run for their lives, and that a proper assessment will be done later.

IGP vs Governor Ortom

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has been involved in a public spat with Governor Ortom over the state's anti-open grazing law which has been blamed for the violent clashes between local farmers and nomadic cattle herders.

After the IGP was reported to have said in a meeting that the law should be suspended until the Federal Government establishes ranches, the governor called for his resignation.

While speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, February 6, Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said the force should be commended for containing the crisis to only only two Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the criticism against the police force in regards to the crisis has been unfair as it has effectively quelled the crisis from escalating through the rest of Benue.

He also called Ortom a "drowning man" for calling for the IGP's resignation.

Benue attacks

In attacks allegedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue between Sunday, December 31, 2017, and Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 50 people were reportedly killed .

11 other people were killed in a fresh attack on Tombu village of Logo LGA, again by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Saturday, January 6.