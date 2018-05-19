Home > News > Local >

IGP's Transmission Speech: Police might come for bloggers soon

Police might interrogate bloggers who published video of Idris' speech

On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, Voice of Liberty published a video of the police boss struggling to read.

The Nigerian Police Force might interrogate all the bloggers that published the video of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris struggling to read a speech.

The incident took place in Kano state on Monday, May 14, 2018, where he went to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

A source who spoke to Punch, revealed that the police cyber team is tracking the source of the video on social media.

The police might also interrogate the bloggers for “peddling a doctored video meant to cast the IG in bad light and embarrass the police leadership,” the source added.

Kano police warned journalists not to publish

It has also been revealed that the Kano state police command told journalists not to make public, the video showing the IGP’s blunders.

ALSO READ: 5 public officials who made embarrassing mistakes

A source who spoke to Punch, said that the IGP’s blunders brought an abrupt end to the event, and his handlers had to whisk him away following the embarrassment that his inability to read his speech caused.

The police has consistently maintained that the video was manipulated to make the IGP look bad.

