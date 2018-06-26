news

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has removed Undie Adie as the Plateau State Commissioner of Police in reaction to the gruesome killing of at least 86 people in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2018.

Adie has been replaced by Bala Ciroma who starts with immediate effect in the state still mourning the death of scores who were lost to violence.

In a statement by the state command's spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, on Tuesday, June 26, Adie has officially handed over to Ciroma at the command's headquarters in Jos, the state capital.

"Today 26th June, 2018, a new commissioner of police CP Bala Cioma has assumed duty as the commissioner of police, Plateau state command," he said.

Ciroma joined the Nigeria Police Force in March 1999 with the rank of superintendent and has previously served as head of operations of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

He left his role as deputy commissioner of police, criminal investigation and intelligence department in Abuja to take over in Plateau as Adie has been directed to report to the force headquarters in Abuja immediately.

Ciroma's deployment to Plateau follows the IGP's deployment of a special intervention force and two aerial surveillance helicopters to Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State where killings took place over the weekend.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Monday, June 25, 2018, the IGP also deployed five armored personnel carriers, three police mobile force units, two counter-terrorism units, police intelligence unit and conventional police personnel from other states.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Joshiak Habila, has also been directed to relocate to Jos to coordinate and supervise the operation in the troubled state.

Residents in the state have been implored to allow police investigation and the law to take its full course, and not resort to reprisals. Members of the public were also urged to use designated numbers to contact authorities with any relevant information. The numbers are 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.

Herders-farmers conflict

Herders and farmers have clashed for years over the battle for resources as roaming herdsmen tend to graze their cattle on farmlands, leading to tension and sometimes violence that leads to deaths of people on both sides.