IGP reinstates Janga as Kogi police commissioner

Ibrahim Idris IGP reinstates Janga as Kogi police commissioner

IGP, Ibrahim Idris threatens to sanction officers who disobey withdrawal order play

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris

(FPRO)
Mr Ali Janga has been reinstated as the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, the state police command spokesman, ASP William Aya, has confirmed.

Aya told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday that Janga returned to office on April 3 on the order of the Inspector -General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

He said that Janga was reinstated after meeting the one week ultimatum given to him by the Inspector -General of Police to re-arrest the suspects who escaped from police custody.

The police spokesman confirmed that all the six suspects that escaped from lawful police custody on March 28 had been re-arrested.

Aya also said that 13 persons that aided the escape of the suspects had been arrested in Lokoja.

According to him, those arrested are commercial tricycles operators that ferried the suspects to safety after their escape and the owners of the houses where they slept after their escape from custody.

He said that all the suspects would be charged to court after conclusion of investigation.

Janga had on March 28 announced that six suspects, including Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama and Nuhu Salisu, who had named Sen. Dino Melaye as their gun supplier escaped from lawful police custody in Lokoja.

Following the incident, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, removed Janga as the state Commissioner of Police and named Mr Sunday Ogbu as his replacement.

Aya said that the 13 policemen that were on duty on the day of the incident had gone to the police headquarters for interrogation as directed by the IGP, saying that they had started returning to their duty posts. 

