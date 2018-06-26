news

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, have arrived in Plateau State capital, Jos, for an on-the-spot assessment in the wake of the gruesome killing of at least 86 people in the state on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

Idris, Dambazau and Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mohammed Gana, arrived in Jos on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, just hours before President Muhammadu Buhari is also expected to pay a condolence visit.

The Nigeria Police Force said their assessment is expected to enable discussions on how to proffer plausible solutions against future recurrence, as well as commiserate with the government and people of the state.

Even though eyewitnesses have reported a death toll of well above 120, the state's police command said on Sunday, June 24, that 86 people were killed in the wave of violence with 50 houses also reported to be burnt.

The attacks took place in Xland, Gindin Akwati, Ruku, Nghar, Kura Falls and Kakuruk in Gashish District, as well as Rakok, Kok and Razat in the Ropp District, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

Before their arrival on Tuesday, the IGP removed Undie Adie as the Plateau State Commissioner of Police and replaced him with Bala Ciroma with immediate effect.

In a statement by the state command's spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, on Tuesday, June 26, Adie has officially handed over to Ciroma at the command's headquarters in Jos, the state capital.

Ciroma's deployment to Plateau follows the IGP's deployment of a special intervention force and two aerial surveillance helicopters to Barkin-Ladi, Riyom, and Jos South local government areas of Plateau State where killings took place over the weekend.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood, on Monday, June 25, 2018, the IGP also deployed five armored personnel carriers, three police mobile force units, two counter-terrorism units, police intelligence unit and conventional police personnel from other states.

ALSO READ: Miyetti Allah says Plateau killings revenge for stealing 300 cows

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Joshiak Habila, has also been directed to relocate to Jos to coordinate and supervise the operation in the troubled state.

Residents in the state have been implored to allow police investigation and the law to take its full course, and not resort to reprisals. Members of the public were also urged to use designated numbers to contact authorities with any relevant information. The numbers are 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, and 09053872296.

Herders-farmers conflict

Herders and farmers have clashed for years over the battle for resources as roaming herdsmen tend to graze their cattle on farmlands, leading to tension and sometimes violence that leads to deaths of people on both sides.