Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

IGP Ibrahim Idris orders audit of SARS detention cells

Ibrahim Idris Police IG orders independent audit of SARS detention cells nationwide

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had requested the access to cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
IGP Ibrahim Idris orders audit of SARS detention cells play

Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has reportedly ordered the independent audit of detention cells of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) nationwide.

This comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) accused the SARS operatives and police generally of human rights abuse.

SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier play Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris (thewillnigeria.com)

The Commission had requested access to cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria in order to "oversee human rights situation of detainees".

Police brutality

In the past months, there have been campaigns against police brutality on social media. Photos and videos of policemen, especially SARS operatives, harassing young Nigerians abound on the internet.

ALSO READ: National Assembly reaffirms vote of no confidence on Police IG

On Monday, June 11, the Lagos State Police Command announced the dismissal of three officers who teargassed an asthmatic patient in Ojota area of Lagos.

The police said the officers were tried and found guilty following a viral video of the attack.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and...bullet
3 Dariye "Have mercy, prisons are congested," ex-governor begs courtbullet

Related Articles

Chukwudi Onuamadike Evans used soldier as decoy during crime spree, says witness
Offa Robbery Gang leader confesses to killing 5 people because they stoned him
Offa Robbery Former SARS officer, Adikwu, killed 22 people during operation
Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 people
Saraki All you need to know about Senate President's police invitation
Offa Robbery Kwara Governor denies arming thugs, robbers
Offa Robbery Suspects name Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Kwara Gov as sponsors

Local

INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
In Kogi INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
NAFDAC begins operation to recover N7bn debt
NAFDAC Agency begins operation to recover N7bn debt
Lagos CP orders show of force ahead of Sallah holidays
Eid-il-Fitr Lagos CP orders show of force ahead of Sallah holidays
Consevator-General urges Nigerians to patronise National Parks
Eid-El-Fitr Conservator-General urges Nigerians to patronise National Parks