IGP Ibrahim Idris orders audit of SARS detention cells

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris , has reportedly ordered the independent audit of detention cells of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) nationwide.

This comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) accused the SARS operatives and police generally of human rights abuse.

The Commission had requested access to cells in all police commands and formations in Nigeria in order to "oversee human rights situation of detainees".

Police brutality

In the past months, there have been campaigns against police brutality on social media. Photos and videos of policemen, especially SARS operatives, harassing young Nigerians abound on the internet.

On Monday, June 11, the Lagos State Police Command announced the dismissal of three officers who teargassed an asthmatic patient in Ojota area of Lagos.

The police said the officers were tried and found guilty following a viral video of the attack.