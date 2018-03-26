Igbo group supports TY Danjuma’s claims

Home > News > Local >

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has issued a statement support the call by Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd.) for Nigerians to defend themselves.

Danjuma had earlier noted that the country's security apparatus has been compromised.

The retired General also said that the army has failed in its responsibility to secure the country from attacks and accusing the military of bias.

Danjuma said this on Saturday, March 24, 2018, while speaking at the maiden convocation of Taraba State University.

Igbo youths vow to resist any form of Islamisation

The OYC President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has urged youths in the South-Eastern region to resist any form of Islamisation.

Isiguzoro also threatened that any armed herdsman found in the South-East will be severely dealt with.

He said “it has been our earlier stand; we have been calling for self-defence; so, today we are re-echoing that stand.

“Danjuma has justified the position of Ohanaeze Youths worldwide, we will resist any attempt to forcefully Islamize our people; the herdsmen militia, we are ready to resist them.

“Like Danjuma clearly pointed out, there seems to be a serious collaboration between the security agencies and these herdsmen. It appears there are two laws in this country- one for the Igbos and another for the Hausa-Fulani.

“How else will one justify the recent statements in the media that the government was considering amnesty for the Boko Haram terrorists? It is shocking; it is unthinkable. This is the same government that hurriedly branded the IPOB as a terrorist organization, but same government is not courting internationally acclaimed terrorists.

“So, nobody should expect that Ndigbo would fold their arms and these killer herdsmen come here and achieve their evil agenda. We shall resist it with the last drop of our blood.

ALSO READ: Defence minister slams Danjuma, says comment was reckless

“We have enough men and youths that will resist them before they get into the Atlantic; we urge more Nigerians to speak up; we are proud of some governors in the South-East who have come up to defend the course of Ndigbo.

“We have no arms anywhere but Ndigbo are emergency specialists; we have our own way of fighting our battles without rockets and guns. We repeat, it shall be fire for fire.”

In its response, the Danjuma’s statement, the Nigerian Army urged Nigerians to disregard the recent statement of a former Chief of Army Staff who alleged that the military is compromised.

