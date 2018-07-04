Igbo group issues ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Enugu

news

A group known as Voice from the East (VEAST), has issued an ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in the South-East and parts of Delta state.

According to Vanguard, the group, while speaking to newsmen, ordered the cattle rearers tp leave the region by August 31, 2018.

VEAST convener, Comrade Kindness Jonah said this during a peaceful protest in Enugu state on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

He said “We carried out the demonstration for the sole purpose of giving quit notice to Fulani herdsmen in Igboland, the five South Eastern states as well as Anioma and Ikwerre land.

“The aberrant killings by Fulani herdsmen purposely unchecked by Federal Government and military instigated this quit notice.

“At Ezi Nze in UDI Local Government Area of Enugu State, Fulani herdsmen kidnapped several young men, demanding N2 million compensation for purported killing of undisclosed number of cows, out of which N6000,000.00 has been paid.

“VEAST sees this as an affront of the highest order which can no longer be tolerated in Igboland.

”After 31st August, 2018, since nobody holds the monopoly of violence and for the mere fact that the Nigerian military and police are working secretly, openly with the herdsmen, VEAST will galvanise young men from all Igboland to enter Igbo forests to kill and butcher any Fulani herdsmen.”

Land in Nigeria belongs to Fulanis

This is coming days after Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore issued a statement saying that land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis.

The group also blamed those claiming to own land of causing the constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.