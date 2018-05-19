Home > News > Local >

Journalist who published video runs as IG reportedly orders probe

Journalist on the run as Ibrahim Idris reportedly orders probe

The journalist disappeared after the Kano State Police spokesman, SP Musa Magaji Majiya, summoned him on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The Liberty Television journalist, Aminu Nurudeen who published the video of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris struggling to read his speech has gone into hiding.

According to Punch, Nurudeen disappeared after the Kano State Police spokesman, SP Musa Magaji Majiya, summoned him on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

The video angered the Kano police command because journalists present at the event were strictly ordered not to publish the IGP’s blunder, revealed a source.

Idris was in Kano state on Monday, May 14, 2018, to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

The source said Idris' embarrassing moment caused the event to end abruptly and his handlers had to whisk him away.

IG orders investigation

Punch also reports that a senior police officer said that the police boss has ordered an investigation into the release of the viral video.

The police source said “He has however ordered an investigation into the leakage of the video but we are watching to see how he intends to deal with the individuals behind the viral video without further embarrassing himself and the force.”

“I believe the IG may not be the most intelligent officer, but he is capable of presenting coherent speeches,” another police source said.

Police might come for bloggers

Another source who spoke to Punch has revealed that the police might interrogate all the bloggers that published the video of the IGP’s transmission speech.

According to the source, the police cyber team is tracking the source of the video on social media.

Bloggers might also be interrogated for “peddling a doctored video meant to cast the IG in bad light and embarrass the police leadership,” the source added.

Some Nigerians on social media have suggested that the Idris might have been his alleged inability to read might be why he has been avoiding to appear before the Senate.

On three different occasions, the police boss refused to honour the invitation of the Senate.

