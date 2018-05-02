Home > News > Local >

IG orders deployment of additional 200 policemen along Zamfara

Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris

The Inspector -General of Police (I-G), Mr  Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate deployment of 200 policemen  to Birnin Gawri, Zamfara axis to flush out armed bandits in the area.

He also said that an Area Command would also be created in Birnin-Gwari with two additional Divisional Police Stations and 10 patrol vehicles for operation.

The police boss said the move was to curtail the security challenges in the Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna State.

He said that the officers would work with the officers on ground and other security personnel in order to give the bandits a run for their money.

“We have to increase police presence along the road from Zamfara  to Birnin Gawri. We believe some of the challenges are emanating from these areas.

“By the time we dominate the road with great synergy with other security operatives, we are going to move to this area to flush out the bandits disturbing the area, “he said.

The I-G, however, called for synergy between the security agencies deployed to the area and the community.

“The police can only succeed with your support; you live here and we will want you to provide information that will help them to discharge their duty,“he said.

The Emir of Birnin-Gwari, Alhaji Jubrin Zubairu Mai Gwari II , called on the I-G to help recover the old Birnin-Gwari town from the bandits.

The emir said the town was a historical site that must not be left in the hands of bandits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the I-G was in  company of the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Mohammed Mohammed , Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge  of zone 7, Mr Fredrick Lakanu, and the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State,  Austin Iwar.

