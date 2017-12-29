Home > News > Local >

IDPs NGO says will carry out trauma intervention for 50,000 in Northeast in 2018

The Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative (MHEI), an NGO said on Friday it would carry out trauma intervention for over 50,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East in 2018.

Mr Ameh Zion, MHEI President, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the intervention organised in collaboration with the Presidential Initiative for North East would take place in the first quarter of 2018.

Zion said that the intervention was aimed at providing the needed psycho-social support and rehabilitation to victims of the crisis in the region.

He noted that although the crisis was presently minimal, its impact on citizens within the region was great hence the need to provide not just material and medical support but also trauma and psychological intervention.

According to him, the kind of support the IDPs will be requiring this moment is mostly trauma related. There are still pockets of emergencies but our intervention will be trauma based.

“We have sought partnerships with several organisations to carry out several projects in 2018 and we have secured a partnership with the Presidential Initiative for North East to achieve this.

“We have included training of trainers as part of our agenda for 2018. We would like to train at least a few social workers at each Primary Health Centre in the FCT.

“We hope to replicate this in the six geopolitical zones of the country but for now we will start with North Central.

“This project will be carried out in collaboration with the FCT Primary Healthcare Board,” Zion said.

