ICRC scales up humanitarian response in the North-East

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it has scaled up its humanitarian response by providing food security and livelihood initiative for affected communities in the North East in 2017.

Aleksandra Mosimann, Communications Coordinator, ICRC, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said the prolonged displacement caused by the conflict compounded vulnerabilities and increased dependence on humanitarian assistance for millions of people in the region in 2017.

This she said prompted ICRC to scale up its humanitarian response in various aspects of humanitarian needs such as livelihood initiatives, water and sanitation, health care and restoring family links among others.

She said the livelihood initiative program was aimed at identifying with the affected communities on ways to provide more durable and sustainable solutions centered on resilience and self-reliance.

“The lack of food has remained one of the most urgent humanitarian needs in the north east.

“ICRC provided emergency assistance and livelihood support to the most vulnerable as farming has been inconsistent in many areas of the north-east.

“We provided improved seeds for farming activities as well as cash and vouchers in areas with active markets.

“Households, where women, especially widows are the main breadwinners, received cash for the purchase of items that they consider the most important,’’ she said.

Mosimann said the presence of the organisation in Nigeria was crucial in maintaining a close proximity with affected displaced communities, returnees and vulnerable residents in hard-to-reach areas.

Highlighting some of the activities by ICRC, she said no fewer than 400,000 people in the north-east and middle belt regions received food while 48,000 people received essential household items for over three months.

Mosimann said no fewer than 446,000 returnees and residents, isolated in conflict affected areas, received agricultural inputs including seeds, machinery and tools to start farming or to increase their crop production.

She added that about 80,000 people, including widows, received cash to meet their basic needs while starting an income generating activity.

Mosimann said the situation of the most vulnerable, such as children, women and the elderly, was of great concern.

She said the vulnerable group would remain dependent on aid for some time as sustained food assistance would be needed to prevent further malnutrition and death.

She applauded the contribution by the state government and other organisations in rebuilding the affected states while calling for more aid to improve the livelihood of the affected communities.

NAN reports that ICRC is an independent, neutral organization ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence.

ICRC also takes action in response to emergencies and at the same time promotes respect for international humanitarian law and its implementation in national law.