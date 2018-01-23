Home > News > Local >

ICRC scales up humanitarian response in the North-East

In Northern Nigeria ICRC scales up humanitarian response — Aleksandra Mosimann

Aleksandra Mosimann, Communications Coordinator, ICRC, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria: Hundreds of thousands received food and assistance in 2016 play

Nigeria: Hundreds of thousands received food and assistance in 2016

(International Committee of the Red Cross)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)  said it has scaled up its humanitarian response by providing food security and livelihood initiative for affected communities in the North East in 2017.

Aleksandra Mosimann, Communications Coordinator, ICRC, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said the prolonged displacement caused by the conflict compounded vulnerabilities and increased dependence on humanitarian assistance for millions of people in the region in 2017.

This she said prompted ICRC to scale up its humanitarian response in various aspects of humanitarian needs such as livelihood initiatives, water and sanitation, health care and restoring family links among others.

She said the livelihood initiative program was aimed at identifying with the affected communities on ways to provide more durable and sustainable solutions centered on resilience and self-reliance.

The lack of food has remained one of the most urgent humanitarian needs in the north east.

“ICRC provided emergency assistance and livelihood support to the most vulnerable as farming has been inconsistent in many areas of the north-east.

“We provided improved seeds for farming activities as well as cash and vouchers in areas with active markets.

“Households, where women, especially widows are the main breadwinners, received cash for the purchase of items that they consider the most important,’’ she said.

Mosimann said the presence of the organisation in Nigeria was crucial in maintaining a close proximity with affected displaced communities, returnees and vulnerable residents in hard-to-reach areas.

Highlighting some of the activities by ICRC, she said no fewer than 400,000 people in the north-east and middle belt regions received food while 48,000 people received essential household items for over three months.

Mosimann said no fewer than 446,000 returnees and residents, isolated in conflict affected areas, received agricultural inputs including seeds, machinery and tools to start farming or to increase their crop production.

She added that about 80,000 people, including widows, received cash to meet their basic needs while starting an income generating activity.

Mosimann said the situation of the most vulnerable, such as children, women and the elderly, was of great concern.

She said the vulnerable group would remain dependent on aid for some time as sustained food assistance would be needed to prevent further malnutrition and death.

She applauded the contribution by the state government and other organisations in rebuilding the affected states while calling for more aid to improve the livelihood of the affected communities.

NAN reports that ICRC is an independent, neutral organization ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence.

ICRC also takes action in response to emergencies and at the same time promotes respect for international humanitarian law and its implementation in national law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet
2 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet
3 Obasanjo You must step on the toes of your friends – Ex-President...bullet

Related Articles

Tony Elumelu Foundation TEF, Red Cross launch $1 million entrepreneurship fund for conflict regions
In Syria 12 more patients evacuated from rebel enclave
Eastern Ghouta Medical evacuations begin from besieged Syria rebel bastion
Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano FG to begin $2.8B gas pipeline
In Yemen Suspected cholera cases reach one million
ISIS The year the 'caliphate' collapsed
Yemen Trump demands Saudis allow aid into war-ravaged country 'immediately'
Yemen Country rebels tighten hold after killing ex-strongman
Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM offers quake aid to arch foe Iran

Local

Buhari meets Tinubu, Akande, other APC chieftains after Obasanjo criticism
Olusegun Obasanjo Ex-President commends President Buhari over fight against corruption, insurgency
An anti-corruption group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, logo
Auwal Rafsanjani CISLAC urges FG to end herders/farmers clashes
Abdulmajid Danbilki Commander, a strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, in an interview speaking on Buhari’s return to London after his long medical vacation
Dan’Bilki Commander Police arraign Buhari’s long-term campaigner for defamation of character
Sports Minister Solomon Dalung
Solomon Dalung Minister inaugurates 33-man NYCN committee